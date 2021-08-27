Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 39,042 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 69.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,911 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,042 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in NetApp were worth $7,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 643,271 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,632,000 after purchasing an additional 108,430 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NetApp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 149,627 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,084 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,515,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 768,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $62,889,000 after purchasing an additional 58,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fox-Davies Capital lowered NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.29.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $86.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.77. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.46 and a fifty-two week high of $91.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.