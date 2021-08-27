Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,560 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $9,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 19.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 60,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.8% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Shares of WY stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $41.68. The company has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.42.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

