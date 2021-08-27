Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 12,703 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $9,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,038,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,808,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,117,595,000 after purchasing an additional 723,337 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 115.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 714,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,695,000 after purchasing an additional 383,128 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 613,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,465,000 after purchasing an additional 314,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ODFL. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.44.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $286.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $264.64. The stock has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $287.67.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.