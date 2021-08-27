Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 23,418 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,418 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $8,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $84.93 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

