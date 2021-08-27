Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,952 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Garmin were worth $8,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renasant Bank raised its position in shares of Garmin by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Garmin by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Garmin by 34.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Garmin by 4.0% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Garmin by 3.6% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin stock opened at $172.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.32. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $91.84 and a 52 week high of $175.20.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.14%.

In other news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $21,309,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,738 shares of company stock valued at $21,759,207 over the last 90 days. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on GRMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.14.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

