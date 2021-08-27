Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,493 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $8,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FAST. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their price target on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Shares of FAST opened at $55.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $56.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. Fastenal’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 15,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $881,616.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,109.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,681 shares of company stock valued at $4,860,165 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

