Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $9.52 Million Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 75.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,186 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Dover were worth $9,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,482,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Dover by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Shares of DOV opened at $174.04 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $105.40 and a 52 week high of $175.26. The firm has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

