Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $9.82 Million Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,129 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $9,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.17.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $36.07 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.85.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

