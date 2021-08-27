Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 72.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,581 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,952 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $9,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,476 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,328,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,021,000 after purchasing an additional 20,953 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 210,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,569,000 after purchasing an additional 154,529 shares during the period. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMC stock opened at $187.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.61. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $119.28 and a fifty-two week high of $194.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 0.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VMC. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.31.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,693.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

