Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 71.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 65,195 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ventas were worth $8,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Ventas by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,285,000 after buying an additional 23,130 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Ventas by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 122,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 17,209 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

VTR opened at $54.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.35, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.89. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.94 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VTR. KeyCorp upgraded Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.56.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,994,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $1,080,342.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.