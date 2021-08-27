Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $192.93

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €192.93 ($226.98) and traded as high as €193.50 ($227.65). Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €189.90 ($223.41), with a volume of 27,884 shares changing hands.

HLAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €131.44 ($154.63).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of €192.93.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

