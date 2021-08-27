Harbor Advisory Corp MA Boosts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.4% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $2,287,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 122,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $222.37 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $146.88 and a 12 month high of $228.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.83.

