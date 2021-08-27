Harbor Advisory Corp MA Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.5% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,134,000 after acquiring an additional 249,669 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,642,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,925,000 after purchasing an additional 141,226 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033,112 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,503,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,267,000 after purchasing an additional 148,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,321,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,593,000 after purchasing an additional 41,552 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $245.01 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.17 and a 12-month high of $247.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

