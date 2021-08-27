Harbor Advisory Corp MA Has $2.87 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,022 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.3% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 10,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 438.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 23,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 19,417 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 467,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $105.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.96. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.46 and a 1 year high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

