Harbor Advisory Corp MA Sells 1,175 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOW opened at $205.65 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $215.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a market cap of $145.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.83.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

