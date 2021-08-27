Harbor Advisory Corp MA Sells 3,585 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA decreased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the period. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $4,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 31.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 54,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 16,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 37.0% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $171.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.69. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $126.00 and a twelve month high of $177.37.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.