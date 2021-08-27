HARD Protocol Market Cap Tops $87.74 Million (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. HARD Protocol has a market capitalization of $87.74 million and $19.44 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00002370 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HARD Protocol has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00054064 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.36 or 0.00127371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.92 or 0.00153024 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003570 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,790.64 or 0.99654953 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.90 or 0.00994491 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,212.15 or 0.06560819 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol launched on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,625,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

