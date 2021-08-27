Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Given $51.00 Rating at CIBC

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI)‘s stock had its “$51.00” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark upped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Acumen Capital upped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.50 to C$42.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hardwoods Distribution presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.92.

Shares of TSE:HDI traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching C$37.86. 21,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,194. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$804.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.98, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52 week low of C$20.68 and a 52 week high of C$40.80.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.60. The business had revenue of C$415.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$394.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hardwoods Distribution will post 3.5272371 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

