Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Given $51.00 Rating at CIBC

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI)‘s stock had its “$51.00” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark upped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Acumen Capital upped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.50 to C$42.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hardwoods Distribution presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.92.
Shares of TSE:HDI traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching C$37.86. 21,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,194. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$804.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.98, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52 week low of C$20.68 and a 52 week high of C$40.80.
About Hardwoods Distribution
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
