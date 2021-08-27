Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

Harley-Davidson has decreased its dividend payment by 69.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

HOG traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,398,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,773. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $52.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.51. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.47.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Harley-Davidson stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,040,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,971 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.68% of Harley-Davidson worth $47,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Edward Jones downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.97.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

