Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of HLIT opened at $9.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Harmonic has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $10.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -938.06, a PEG ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $113.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $589,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Harmonic by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 724,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 20,087 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 531,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 23,872 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 66,253.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 17,226 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 592,879 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after buying an additional 420,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Harmonic by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,376 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

