Harmony Trading Down 4.6% Over Last Week (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 27th. Harmony has a total market cap of $1.10 billion and approximately $47.47 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Harmony has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.81 or 0.00178636 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00053199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014142 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00053265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.32 or 0.00763517 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,152,644,394 coins and its circulating supply is 10,449,820,394 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

