Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Tops $234.02 on Exchanges

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 27th. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $143.66 million and approximately $34.49 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $234.02 or 0.00477982 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00013225 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001063 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000726 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 645,612 coins and its circulating supply is 613,905 coins. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

