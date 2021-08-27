Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) dropped 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.94 and last traded at $2.95. Approximately 758,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 772,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

HRVSF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Harvest Health & Recreation from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Harvest Health & Recreation to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.70.

Harvest Health and Recreation, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, processes, sells, and retails inhalable, ingestible, and topical cannabis products in the United States. The company offers cannabis oil products; inhalables, including flower, dabbable concentrates, pre-filled vaporizer pens, and cartridges; and capsules, tinctures, and cannabis product edibles, including chocolates, gummies, mints, fruit chews, and dissolvable mouth strips under the Avenue, CBX SCIENCES, EVOLAB, ALCHEMY, CHROMA, CO2LORS, GOODSUN, MODERN FLOWER, and ROLL ONE brand names.

