Hashgard (GARD) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 27th. During the last seven days, Hashgard has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One Hashgard coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $68,972.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hashgard alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00052863 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014154 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00053018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $371.15 or 0.00759049 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00100743 BTC.

About Hashgard

Hashgard (GARD) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Hashgard Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hashgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hashgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.