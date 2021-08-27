Hathor Price Reaches $0.84 on Exchanges (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded up 18.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. In the last week, Hathor has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. Hathor has a market capitalization of $151.52 million and $5.72 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hathor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001732 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00053283 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.28 or 0.00128763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.82 or 0.00152631 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,363.53 or 0.99991862 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $489.86 or 0.01012783 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,216.07 or 0.06649250 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

