Haven Protocol (XHV) Reaches Market Cap of $64.79 Million

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $64.79 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.47 or 0.00009101 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,093.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,267.94 or 0.06656508 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $635.71 or 0.01294889 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.60 or 0.00357674 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.47 or 0.00133356 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $314.27 or 0.00640141 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.88 or 0.00327691 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006051 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.34 or 0.00308264 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,500,835 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

