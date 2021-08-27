HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by NinePointTwo Capital

NinePointTwo Capital reduced its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,929 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare makes up about 0.8% of NinePointTwo Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. NinePointTwo Capital’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 43.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

HCA stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $252.34. The stock had a trading volume of 22,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,186. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.38 and a 1-year high of $255.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.15.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

In other news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total transaction of $49,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

