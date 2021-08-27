Head to Head Analysis: Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) versus Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI)

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) and Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Digerati Technologies has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sphere 3D has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Digerati Technologies and Sphere 3D’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digerati Technologies $6.28 million 2.87 -$3.38 million ($0.06) -2.17 Sphere 3D $4.85 million 12.31 -$5.78 million N/A N/A

Digerati Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Sphere 3D.

Profitability

This table compares Digerati Technologies and Sphere 3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digerati Technologies -154.76% N/A -146.51% Sphere 3D -166.97% N/A -59.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Digerati Technologies and Sphere 3D, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digerati Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sphere 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A

Digerati Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $0.23, suggesting a potential upside of 76.38%. Given Digerati Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Digerati Technologies is more favorable than Sphere 3D.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.8% of Sphere 3D shares are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of Digerati Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Sphere 3D shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Digerati Technologies beats Sphere 3D on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Digerati Technologies Company Profile

Digerati Technologies, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in providing cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. The company was founded by Arthur L. Smith on December 17, 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Sphere 3D Company Profile

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the provision of solutions for stand-alone storage and technologies that converge the traditional silos of compute, storage and network into one integrated hyper-converged or converged solution. It offers solutions to the call centers, education, healthcare, professional firms, and telecommunication industries. The company was founded on May 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

