Head-To-Head Contrast: Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) versus Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI)

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) and Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.5% of Chindata Group shares are held by institutional investors. 39.4% of Infinite Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Chindata Group and Infinite Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chindata Group $280.63 million 13.57 -$43.42 million ($0.05) -208.60 Infinite Group $7.22 million 0.58 $680,000.00 N/A N/A

Infinite Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chindata Group.

Profitability

This table compares Chindata Group and Infinite Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chindata Group N/A N/A N/A Infinite Group 2.57% -5.38% 11.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Chindata Group and Infinite Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chindata Group 0 1 7 0 2.88 Infinite Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chindata Group currently has a consensus target price of $20.41, suggesting a potential upside of 95.69%. Given Chindata Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chindata Group is more favorable than Infinite Group.

Summary

Chindata Group beats Infinite Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services. Its integrated data center solutions include infrastructure, power supply, connectivity and operation and maintenance, tailor-made to their scale and requirements throughout the planning, design, construction and operation process. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Infinite Group Company Profile

Infinite Group, Inc. is a developer of cybersecurity software and a provider of cybersecurity related services and managed information security related services to commercial businesses and government organizations. Its services include Virtual CISO, Penetration Testing, Security Assessment, and Incident Response. The company was founded on October 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsford, NY.

