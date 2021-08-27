Head-To-Head Review: Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS) versus Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS) and Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Citizens Bancshares and Bryn Mawr Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Bryn Mawr Bank 0 4 1 0 2.20

Bryn Mawr Bank has a consensus target price of $39.25, suggesting a potential downside of 1.46%. Given Bryn Mawr Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bryn Mawr Bank is more favorable than Citizens Bancshares.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Citizens Bancshares and Bryn Mawr Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bryn Mawr Bank $249.65 million 3.17 $32.50 million $1.64 24.29

Bryn Mawr Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Bancshares.

Dividends

Citizens Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Bryn Mawr Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Bryn Mawr Bank pays out 68.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bryn Mawr Bank has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.2% of Citizens Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of Bryn Mawr Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Citizens Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Bryn Mawr Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Bancshares and Bryn Mawr Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Bryn Mawr Bank 28.30% 10.77% 1.32%

Risk & Volatility

Citizens Bancshares has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bryn Mawr Bank has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bryn Mawr Bank beats Citizens Bancshares on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Citizens Bancshares Company Profile

Citizens Bancshares Corp. is a bank holding company of Citizens Trust Bank, which engages in the provision of full range of commercial and personal banking products and financial solutions. It services includes personal banking, business banking, mobile banking, and online services such as bills payment, check reorder, and rates information. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation. The firm operates through two segments: Wealth Management, and Banking. The Wealth Management segment provides trust administration and other related fiduciary services, custody services, investment management and advisory services, employee benefit account and individual retirement account administration, estate settlement, tax services, financial planning, and brokerage services. The Banking segment is comprised of commercial and retail banking. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, PA.

