Head-To-Head Review: Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) versus Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC)

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) and Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.7% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of Cimarex Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Cimarex Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Kosmos Energy and Cimarex Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kosmos Energy -15.40% -37.20% -3.57% Cimarex Energy -1.19% 34.56% 11.61%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kosmos Energy and Cimarex Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kosmos Energy $896.20 million 1.06 -$411.59 million ($0.64) -3.64 Cimarex Energy $1.56 billion 4.21 -$1.97 billion $1.39 45.86

Kosmos Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cimarex Energy. Kosmos Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cimarex Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kosmos Energy and Cimarex Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kosmos Energy 0 2 5 0 2.71 Cimarex Energy 1 8 14 0 2.57

Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus target price of $4.34, suggesting a potential upside of 86.33%. Cimarex Energy has a consensus target price of $75.76, suggesting a potential upside of 18.84%. Given Kosmos Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kosmos Energy is more favorable than Cimarex Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Kosmos Energy has a beta of 3.77, indicating that its stock price is 277% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cimarex Energy has a beta of 2.6, indicating that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cimarex Energy beats Kosmos Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins. The company was founded by Brian F. Maxted on April 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co. operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions. The company also owned an interest in 2,765 net productive oil and gas wells. Cimarex Energy Co. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

