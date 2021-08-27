Head to Head Review: WNS (NYSE:WNS) & International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM)

WNS (NYSE:WNS) and International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

WNS has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Monetary Systems has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for WNS and International Monetary Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WNS 0 1 8 0 2.89 International Monetary Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

WNS presently has a consensus target price of $87.56, suggesting a potential upside of 6.98%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.3% of WNS shares are held by institutional investors. 71.3% of International Monetary Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares WNS and International Monetary Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WNS 11.95% 18.43% 11.54% International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WNS and International Monetary Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WNS $912.60 million 4.36 $102.62 million $2.16 37.89 International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WNS has higher revenue and earnings than International Monetary Systems.

Summary

WNS beats International Monetary Systems on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services. It also provides a range of services, such as finance and accounting, customer experience, research and analytics, technology, legal, and human resources outsourcing services. In addition, the company offers transformation services designed to allow its clients to enhance productivity, manage changes in the business environment, and leverage business knowledge to increase market competitiveness. Further, it provides claims handling and repair management services for automobile repairs through a network of third-party repair centers; and a suite of accident management services comprising credit hire and repair. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Mumbai, India.

International Monetary Systems Company Profile

International Monetary Systems Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the management and operation of a barter trade exchange. It offers electronic mail promotions, monthly statements, 24-hour authorization service, and internet trading. The company was founded in July 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, WI.

