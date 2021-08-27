HeartBout Price Tops $0.0029 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 27th. During the last week, HeartBout has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One HeartBout coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. HeartBout has a market cap of $157,317.56 and $131.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00052853 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00014058 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00052678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $370.09 or 0.00754407 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.33 or 0.00100551 BTC.

About HeartBout

HB is a coin. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

Buying and Selling HeartBout

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

