Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Acquired by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Helen of Troy worth $18,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,306,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 704,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,354,000 after acquiring an additional 194,881 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 446,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,079,000 after acquiring an additional 205,973 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,479,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,615,000 after acquiring an additional 17,330 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Helen of Troy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

In other Helen of Troy news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $592,945.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $1,211,271.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,213 shares of company stock worth $3,299,130 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock traded up $3.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $236.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.78. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.91 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

