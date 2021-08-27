Hellenic Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $68,787.00 (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 27th. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $256.95 million and approximately $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.88 or 0.00357085 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000505 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000032 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (CRYPTO:HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

