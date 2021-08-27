Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Short Interest Update

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the July 29th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS HLTOY opened at $9.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.88. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $9.75.

Get Hellenic Telecommunications Organization alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th were given a $0.728 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 7.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HLTOY shares. Barclays raised shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About Hellenic Telecommunications Organization

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. The firm offers fixed-line television and mobile telecommunication services, including voice, broadband, data and leased lines. The company was founded on January 01, 1986 is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.