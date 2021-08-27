HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $83.34

Shares of HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €83.34 ($98.05) and traded as high as €97.38 ($114.56). HelloFresh shares last traded at €95.58 ($112.45), with a volume of 455,817 shares traded.

HFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($60.59) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €91.12 ($107.20).

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is €83.34.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

