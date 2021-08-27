HelloGold Trading Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Over the last week, HelloGold has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. HelloGold has a total market cap of $304,991.76 and $102.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HelloGold coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HelloGold alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00052883 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00014047 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00053195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.99 or 0.00764264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00099717 BTC.

About HelloGold

HelloGold is a coin. It launched on August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 coins. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HelloGold is medium.com/hellogold . The official website for HelloGold is www.hgfoundation.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HelloGold is a start-up that creates simple and accessible gold products for everyone, providing access to gold as a form of savings, loan collateral and remittance (value transfer). Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, HelloGold built the world’s first Shariah compliant gold digital application that changes the way you buy and sell gold. The Hello Gold foundation (HGF) is an organisation that was setup byu HelloGold to serve two primary objectives: Accelerate the use of blockchain technology for use by the mass marketExpand the availability of products that help the underserved and unbanked in emerging markets to have better and more affordable access to simple financial products beyond cash; i.e. providing the ability to diversify savings and better preserve wealth”

HelloGold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HelloGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HelloGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HelloGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HelloGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.