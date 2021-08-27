Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Shares Up 8.3%

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) shares shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.44 and last traded at $27.38. 72,235 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,374,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.29.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HP. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.85.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.42.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile (NYSE:HP)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.