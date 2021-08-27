Helmerich & Payne Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 22,637 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,060% compared to the average volume of 1,951 call options.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 598.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 64,949 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 43.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 292,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,887,000 after buying an additional 88,450 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.85.

NYSE HP traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.94. The stock had a trading volume of 40,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.28. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $36.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.42.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

