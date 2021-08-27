HempCoin (THC) Market Cap Achieves $2.06 Million

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. HempCoin has a market cap of $2.06 million and $444.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HempCoin has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,964.01 or 0.99944335 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00040864 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00009799 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00067568 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00009448 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008624 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $299.41 or 0.00611143 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 263,179,783 coins and its circulating supply is 263,044,633 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

