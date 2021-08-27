HempCoin (THC) Trading 0.8% Higher This Week

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and $651.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HempCoin has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 263,171,604 coins and its circulating supply is 263,036,454 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

