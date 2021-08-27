Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €114.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €114.00 ($134.12) target price by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HEN3. Berenberg Bank set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €100.07 ($117.73).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €82.28 ($96.80) on Friday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($152.53). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €87.02.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.