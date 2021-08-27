Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Shares Gap Up to $50.57

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $50.57, but opened at $51.89. Herbalife Nutrition shares last traded at $52.05, with a volume of 106 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on HLF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley began coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.87.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,625 shares of company stock worth $415,666. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter worth $225,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 5.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 93.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after buying an additional 69,692 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 13.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

