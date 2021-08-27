Hersha Hospitality Trust Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HT)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,132 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 774% compared to the typical daily volume of 244 call options.

Shares of NYSE HT opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $351.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.81. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.86.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.48). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.41% and a negative net margin of 51.76%. Analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 161.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 155,455 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 131,122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 11,801 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 372.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 60,572 shares in the last quarter. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.96 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.99.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

