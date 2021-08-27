Hersha Hospitality Trust Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HT)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,132 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 774% compared to the typical daily volume of 244 call options.
Shares of NYSE HT opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $351.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.81. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.86.
Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.48). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.41% and a negative net margin of 51.76%. Analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.96 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.99.
About Hersha Hospitality Trust
Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.
