Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Position Reduced by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,971,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.15% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $218,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 190,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,221,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,813,000 after buying an additional 68,696 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $8,737,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,345,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,881,000 after buying an additional 821,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $2,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,896,506. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.55. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.22.

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,967.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $174,464.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,247.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,631 shares of company stock worth $2,340,644. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

