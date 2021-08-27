Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.62 EPS

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $419.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Hibbett Sports updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.000-$11.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $11.00-11.50 EPS.

HIBB traded down $10.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.25. 46,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,860. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hibbett Sports has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $100.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is 16.34%.

In other news, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,058. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.74 per share, with a total value of $197,428.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hibbett Sports stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.25% of Hibbett Sports worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hibbett Sports has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.43.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

