Hiblocks Price Tops $0.0052 on Major Exchanges (HIBS)

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 27th. During the last week, Hiblocks has traded down 0% against the dollar. Hiblocks has a market capitalization of $47.99 million and approximately $398,084.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hiblocks coin can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00053459 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $62.95 or 0.00130389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.80 or 0.00152861 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,346.59 or 1.00137490 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.28 or 0.01017552 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,204.81 or 0.06637940 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hiblocks Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Hiblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

