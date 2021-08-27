High Note Wealth LLC Grows Stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of High Note Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 12,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $1,746,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $215,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $134.63 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $127.91 and a 52-week high of $138.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.92.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

