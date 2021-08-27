High Note Wealth LLC Has $3.17 Million Position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC owned 0.19% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 475.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

EMQQ opened at $51.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.15. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52 week low of $47.56 and a 52 week high of $81.73.

